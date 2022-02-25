Posted: Feb 25, 2022 1:27 PMUpdated: Feb 25, 2022 1:27 PM

Ty Loftis

U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe has announced that he will resign from the post he has served for 28 years and his fellow Republican colleague from Oklahoma, James Lankford recently announced the following:

“Cindy and I are deeply grateful for the service and friendship of Jim and Kay Inhofe. The Senate is losing a warrior. His absence will be felt and he will be missed, but we are thrilled for him and Kay, along with their family, to get more time together in the days ahead.”

Inhofe was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1994 and before that he was a member of the House of Representatives and also served as the Mayor of Tulsa.