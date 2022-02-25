Posted: Feb 25, 2022 2:20 PMUpdated: Feb 25, 2022 2:20 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman was arrested on a warrant after an alleged altercation that injured a female victim. Seaire Mayhew appeared at the Washington County Courthouse where she was charged with a felony count of aggravated assault and unlawful entry. Mayhew appeared out of custody after posting a $10,000 bond.

According to an affidavit, officers responded to a residence on the 300 block of Margarite Avenue in Bartlesville. It is alleged that Mayhew showed up at the victim’s residence wanting to fight her. The victim claimed to not want to engage because her kids were home.

Mayhew then allegedly stepped in the front door and threw a punch at the victim. The two then began fighting in the front yard of the residence. The victim then claimed to have neck pain caused by the incident which occurred on January 14. The woman then had to have an emergency neck surgery on January 18.

A condition of Mayhew’s bond is for her to have no contact with the victim. The defendant is set to return to court on March 4.