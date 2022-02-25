Posted: Feb 25, 2022 2:37 PMUpdated: Feb 25, 2022 2:37 PM

Max Gross

A federal indictment was returned against a Collinsville for a litany of crimes committed in Indian Country. Kevin Greer was named on the Northern District of Oklahoma’s Federal Grand Jury Indictment list for this month.

Greer is facing charges ranging from illegal possession of firearms, drug trafficking and possession of child pornography among other charges. Greer is accused of receiving and distributing sexually explicit images of minors in engaging in sexual conduct.

An FBI search of his Collinsville residence revealed multiple firearms that Greer could not legal possess after previous felony convictions. Also four kilograms of marijuana were found in the home as well. In total, Greer faces five federal charges.