Posted: Feb 25, 2022 3:33 PMUpdated: Feb 25, 2022 3:33 PM

Ty Loftis

The lineup for the 38th annual OKM Music Festival has been announced and the musicians coming to Bartlesville this year are some of the best the festival has seen yet. This year's festival is set to run from Thursday, June 9th through Monday, June 13th.

Tulsa Native Sarah Maud will kick things off on Thursday at the Bartlesville Community Center. The jazz musician has had the opportunity to play with the likes of Jason Marsalis and Walter White.

Taking the stage on Friday evening at Woolaroc will be, “Hot Club of Cowtown,” a band that The Independent says is, “at that crossroads where country meets jazz and chases the blues away.

Catherine Russell will be taking to the Bartlesville Community Center Stage on Saturday evening. With much acclaim, the Grammy Award winner has joined the ranks as being one of the best interpreters and performers of American Popular Song.

Keeping things rolling on Sunday at the Bartlesville Community Center will be the Amanda Cook Band. The Bluegrass Situation said in part that Cook has emerged as one of the most dynamic female vocalists and bandleaders today.

To finish things off on Monday are performances by The Balourdet Quartet and the Verona Quartet at the Bartlesville Community Center.

For a complete list of performers and times, visit okmmusic.org.