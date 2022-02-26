Posted: Feb 26, 2022 12:19 PMUpdated: Feb 26, 2022 12:32 PM

Tom Davis

U.S.resentative Markwayne Mullin, who represents Oklahoma's second congressional district, announced via Twitter his intention to run for Sen. Inhofe's soon-to-be open seat.

U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe announced on Thursday that he planned to resign from office at the end of the year and he made it official on Friday by submitting a letter to Secretary of State Brian Bingman.

Bartlesville Radio spoke Friday morning with Luke Holland, a Bartlesville native and Inhofe's chief of staff, to get the confirmation. During that converstaion with Holland, he announced that he is running for Inhofe's senate seat and that Senator Inhofe is endorsing him for job.