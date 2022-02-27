Posted: Feb 27, 2022 2:37 PMUpdated: Feb 27, 2022 2:57 PM

Tom Davis

A hometown performer has a new single on the market.

Born in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, Jack Settle discovered his love of music at an early age and has clung to it through thick and thin. And now, he has a new single out called "Interstatin'. "

Settle says,"Interstatin’ is my new single out on all streaming platforms this Friday, March 4 . It's mys first new music in almost 2 years and its the first of four singles from my debut full length studio album (which will be out in May, official announcement coming soon)." Settle adds,"This is all live-tracked with my band at the Smoakstack in Nashville."

Making music is his passion, but his dream was alomost crushed before it got started. In a recent interview, Jack told us a life-changing event. He said he woke up one morning to the effects of an unknown virus that attacked his right ear and left his hearing impaired. Jack said the at that moment, decided that he would pursue his dream of being a musician while he still had a chance to hear the melodies ring loud.

Settle’s dream took him all the way to Nashville, Tennessee, where he is carving out his own path as a songwriter and musician.

Jack Settle definitely has all the tools. He blessed with arich baritone voice and impressive guitar skills, whether solo or with his five-piece band, Settle always delivers.

When asked what he hopes listeners take away from his music, Settle says, “I want people to understand me through my music, and I want them to feel understood. Music is a great reflection of human life, and life is more than just one emotion. I want people to laugh, then maybe shed a tear on the next song.”

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST