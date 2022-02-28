Posted: Feb 28, 2022 9:37 AMUpdated: Feb 28, 2022 9:38 AM

Tom Davis

New businesses and homes are popping up around Bartlesville in a growth spurt that has not been seen for years.

Appearing on CITY MATTERS on Monday was Bartlesville City Manager Mike Bailey, City Engineer Micha Siemers, City Development Director Lisa Beeman and Assistant City Development Director Greg Collins.

After City Manager Bailey reminded listeners and viewers that meetings are coming up to listen to your ideas as the city begins its new strategic plans and putting out the word that the cit is hiring, City Development Director Lisa Beeman announced her intention to retire soon, but did not give a date. She did turn over her portion of the show to Assistant Director of Development Greg Collins.

Collins listed the many businesses and housing projects going up across town. Collins said there are 73 active new home permits at this time--something that has not been seen locally in over a decade.

Collins then gave us the progress reports of new businesses getting ready to open, or in some cases, reopen. These include: Wendy's, Bricktown Brewry, Scooter's Coffee, Shoe Dept. Encore, HTeaO, and more.

Michah Siemers then reported on the additions being prepared to be made at Sooner and Frontier pools and jights for two City park facilities which are set for installation this summer after 16 lights and poles were salvaged from the Price Fields Renovation Project.