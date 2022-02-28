Posted: Feb 28, 2022 9:58 AMUpdated: Feb 28, 2022 10:04 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners approve a single audit requirement from the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management (OEM) and Homeland Security.

Board Chairman Mitch Antle says he spoke with the Washington County Treasurer's Office to figure out how to resolve the matter. Antle says it boils down to OEM wanting to know if Washington County spent more than $750,000 in federal funds in fiscal year 2021, which the County did not. He says they checked the box to tell them that they didn't spend more than $750,000 in federal monies in order to handle the item.

The Washington County Commissioners unanimously approved the item on Monday morning.