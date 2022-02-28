News
Posted: Feb 28, 2022
Lighthouse Schedules Next "I Had No Idea Lunch & Tour"
Garrett Giles
The Lighthouse Outreach Center in Bartlesville invites you to its next “I Had No Idea Lunch & Tour.”
You can join the shelter for lunch with their residents and see first-hand what life is like. The come and go event will take place at the Lighthouse Outreach Center, 1411 W. Hensley Boulevard, on Thursday, March 10, from noon to 1:00 p.m.
To RSVP, call 918.336.9029.
