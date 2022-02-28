Posted: Feb 28, 2022 12:55 PMUpdated: Feb 28, 2022 1:09 PM

Garrett Giles

Washington County Extension Educators present the 2021 OSU Extension Programming Report to the Washington County Commissioners.

Presenting the report to the Commissioners on Monday was Jenifer Harbour, Stacey Dawson, and Kennedy McCall. They provided an update on everything OSU Extension did in Washington County in 2021 and what they hope to accomplish this year.

Among the highlights in the report was the 2021 Washington County Junior Livestock Show (WCJLS), which was held February 24-27 at the County Fairgrounds in Dewey. Harbour says the WCJLS had approximately 275 youth participants and 392 head entered into the show. She says the Premium Sale (an event that takes place the Saturday after the WCJLS) raised over $180,000, which shows that there is a lot of community support and involvement from businesses both big and small for their spring livestock show.

The spring livestock show is open to any 4-H and FFA youth in Washington County. Harbour says this year's show will be held from Wednesday, March 2, through Saturday, March 5.

A full schedule of events for the 2022 Washington County Junior Livestock Show is pictured below.

Other items shared in the OSU Extension 2021 Programming Report include more 4-H Youth Development Programs, Co-Parenting Classes Returning to Washington County, Family and Consumer Science activities in the area, the success of Washington County Master Gardner's and School Enrichment.

The Washington County Commissioners unanimously approved the item on Monday morning. Board Chairman Mitch Antle says they recognized FFA last week because of the leadership that that promotes within the community within that organization. Antle says he thinks a lot of people need to see and understand the OSU Extension Office report that was presented in order to get a feel for the resources that are being provided locally. He says this report is a great way for Washington County to understand and support what they commit to this partnership with OSU Extension.

You can view the entire 2021 OSU Extension Programming Report for yourself by clicking here.