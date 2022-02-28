Posted: Feb 28, 2022 3:22 PMUpdated: Feb 28, 2022 3:28 PM

Garrett Giles

The Oklahoma Senate approves a resolution affirming the historical ties between the state and the people of Ukraine and supporting their fight against the violent and illegal Russian invasion.

Senate Resolution 27 was introduced by Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat, a Republican from Oklahoma City, on Monday. Treat said they stand with the people of Ukraine and call on the citizens of Oklahoma to join them in praying for their safety and freedom. He says they have longstanding ties with Ukraine, with immigrants from that region arriving in Oklahoma even before statehood.

“What Russia has done is unacceptable, illegal and immoral. The free world is outraged by their aggression and moved by the determination of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his people to defend their sovereign democracy,” Treat said.

Senate Appropriations Chair Roger Thompson, a Republican from Okemah, coauthored the resolution and presented SR27 on the floor of the Senate. Thompson began doing mission work in Ukraine in the 1990’s, serving as board president and CEO for Good News International Foundation, where he was recognized for partnering with the secretary of religion and science in Ukraine, and has operated a publishing and benevolent outreach in the country. He said the people of Oklahoma and of Ukraine share not only past ties, but also a shared determination and resilience in the face of tremendous challenges.

In his address, Sen. Thompson said:

“While we haven’t had to face war on Oklahoma soil, we’ve faced other hardships, from the Dustbowl to the Murrah bombing. We’re people with a heart, and these people are hurting. My wife and I still have many friends in Ukraine and we’ve tried to stay in touch and find out how they are as the invasion has unfolded. It’s a frightening situation and they need and deserve our support,” Thompson said. “We’re going to stand for democracy and freedom, and with the Ukrainians as they defend their freedom. When your president is on the front line fighting, it’s easy to stand with people like that.”