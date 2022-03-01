Posted: Mar 01, 2022 9:17 AMUpdated: Mar 01, 2022 9:17 AM

Garrett Giles

Mobile wellness clinics offered by the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) continue to provide vital public health services and resources for Oklahomans in the northeast corner of the state throughout March.

The OSDH District 4 Mobile Wellness Unit serves an eight-county region including Craig, Delaware, Mayes, Nowata, Ottawa, Rogers, Wagoner and Washington counties.

Services offered by the mobile wellness unit include immunizations, general sick visits, annual child visits, COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, school/sports physicals, flu testing and vaccinations, blood pressure screenings, STD exams, women’s exams, and other public health services.

The OSDH District 4 mobile wellness unit will be at the following locations in March:

----------

CRAIG COUNTY

March 15 – 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., TNT Insurance, 452 W. Ketchum Ave., Ketchum, OK

DELAWARE COUNTY

March 29 – 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Northeast Tech-Kansas, 450 N. Highway 59, Kansas, OK

MAYES COUNTY

March 1 – 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Harp’s Locust Grove, 710 E. Main St., Locust Grove, OK

NOWATA COUNTY

March 8 – 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., John H. Morgan Park, NW corner of Ash St. & Shawnee Ave., Nowata, OK

OTTAWA COUNTY

March 21 – 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Nowhere BBQ, 300 SE 1st St., Afton, OK

ROGERS COUNTY

March 2 – 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Dollar General, 5961 U.S. Rte. 66, Chelsea, OK

March 9 – 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Tulsa Port of Catoosa – Oklahoma Maritime Education Center, 5350 Cimarron Rd., Catoosa, OK

WAGONER COUNTY

March 23 – 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Whitehorn Cove Marina, 34561 E. 700 Rd., Wagoner

March 30 – 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Nettie L. Osborn Park, 103 S. Main St., Redbird, OK

WASHINGTON COUNTY

March 3 – 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Copan Truck Stop, 7440 US Highway 75, Copan, OK

March 31 – 10:00 a.m. to noon, Agape Mission, 555 S. Cass St., Bartlesville, OK

March 31 – 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., Casa Hispana, 822 S. Johnstone Ave., Bartlesville, OK

----------

For more information about the Mobile Wellness Unit, call 918.373.1442 or contact the Craig County Health Department at 918.256.7531; Delaware County Health Department at 918.253.4511; Mayes County Health Department at 918.825.4224; Ottawa County Health Department at 918.540.2481; Rogers County Health Department at 918.341.3166; Wagoner County Health Department at 918.485.3022; or Washington County Health Department at 918.335.3005.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) protects and improves public health through its system of local health services and strategies focused on preventing disease. OSDH provides technical support and guidance to 68 county health departments in Oklahoma, as well as guidance and consultation to the two independent city-county health departments in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.