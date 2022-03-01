Posted: Mar 01, 2022 9:18 AMUpdated: Mar 01, 2022 9:19 AM

Tom Davis

Lenten Musical Moments Start March 2nd

You are invited to listen to music provided by local artists every Wednesday at noon during Lent.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Kathy Stewart and Diana Williams with First Presbyterian Church extended the invitation to join them on Wednesdays at noon at the church at 505 S. Dewey in Bartlesville for a mid-week recharge and reflection.

The music is free, but you can enjoy a bag lunch for $5 provided by the Presbyterian Women.

The schedule:

March 2 Tom Birkette-Clarinet

March 9 Lorelei Barton-Harp

March 16 Wade Daniels-Piano/Voalcaist

March 30 Pearl Grace and Co.-Bluegrass

April 6 Ad Lib

April 13 Mark Beckwith and Friends