Posted: Mar 01, 2022 9:18 AMUpdated: Mar 01, 2022 9:19 AM
Lenten Musical Moments at First Presbyterian Start March 2nd
You are invited to listen to music provided by local artists every Wednesday at noon during Lent.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Kathy Stewart and Diana Williams with First Presbyterian Church extended the invitation to join them on Wednesdays at noon at the church at 505 S. Dewey in Bartlesville for a mid-week recharge and reflection.
The music is free, but you can enjoy a bag lunch for $5 provided by the Presbyterian Women.
The schedule:
March 2 Tom Birkette-Clarinet
March 9 Lorelei Barton-Harp
March 16 Wade Daniels-Piano/Voalcaist
March 30 Pearl Grace and Co.-Bluegrass
April 6 Ad Lib
April 13 Mark Beckwith and Friends
