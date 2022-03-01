Posted: Mar 01, 2022 9:30 AMUpdated: Mar 01, 2022 9:55 AM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Public Schools (BPS) will host a meeting for prospective students and new families.

Superintendent Chuck McCauley says they have seen significant enrollment in the past year. When comparing October 2021 enrollment numbers to pre-pandemic numbers in October 2019, McCauley says BPS has the fourth largest enrollment increase among large schools in Oklahoma. He says they continue to see students trickle in as they anticipate more growth in the future.

The event will be held on Tuesday, March 8th in the Commons on the Bartlesville High School campus at 6:30 p.m. Parking is available in the large lot on the east side of Shawnee near 18th Street, and the Freshman Academy and Commons entrances will be open.

During the meeting, McCauley will meet the new families, share information, and answer questions in an informal setting. McCauley says district and building administrators will also be available to answer questions.

If parents are interested but cannot attend, you can use this link to submit follow-up information.

This year the Bartlesville District had over 120 new students enroll from out of state schools, over 60 from other districts within the state, 42 from online charter schools, 24 from home school, and another 18 from local private schools.

Bartlesville Public Schools is a PLTW Distinguished District and the only comprehensive district in Oklahoma to have every school earn Distinguished status in the Project Lead the Way STEM programs.

Every year, Bartlesville High School produces top performing scholars such as Academic All-State students, Finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program, and International Science Fair qualifiers. BPS students are enriched with the top-performing fine arts programs and compete in the 6A level of athletics, winning six state championships since 2016.

Bartlesville Schools has more options available than before the pandemic, including full and part-time virtual classes for students from Pre-Kindergarten through 12th Grade.

Supt. McCauley says they continue to have families express interest in Bartlesville Schools as our community keeps on thriving. McCauley says they want to be as open and accommodating as possible to serve their current and prospective students. He says this will be an opportunity for parents to see what they have to offer as it is a great time to be a Bruin.