Posted: Mar 01, 2022 9:46 AMUpdated: Mar 01, 2022 9:46 AM

Ty Loftis

Two partnering organizations within the Osage Nation recently joined forces to help prevent teen dating violence. These groups will be going to area schools raising awareness regarding the problem.

The Osage Nation Prevention Program uses the, “Too Good Program,” at area schools within the Osage Reservation. They present evidence-based substance use and violence prevention interventions designed to mitigate risk factors linked to problem behaviors within the child to resist those problem behaviors.

They look to set goals, make responsible decisions, identify emotions and make peaceful conflict resolution skills. These lessons are presented to those in all grade levels.