Posted: Mar 01, 2022 10:29 AMUpdated: Mar 01, 2022 10:31 AM
WCJLS Is This Week
Join us for the fun and excitement that comes with the Washington County Junior Livestock Show is just days away.
The WCJLS is set to take place March 2 – March 5 at the Washington County Fairgrounds located at 1109 N. Delaware Street in Dewey.
Wednesday is livestock check-in day.
Activities will take place inside the barns and main arena.
Bartlesville Radio will report live from the WCJLS this week sponosored by: Union State Bank; Mid-America Feeds, Farm and Ranch; Triangle Serum; Oklahoma Farm Bureau-LaJuana Duncan; South Coffeyville Livestock; REP Reliable Electrical Products; Bartnet IP; Wise Boot Repair; Coffeyville Livestock Market; Bartlett Co-op; Arvest Bank; Swan Insuarance; Mullen Construction; Medicalodges of Dewey; Roman's Outdoor Power; Jensen Tractor Ranch; and Rainey's Custom Butchering.
You can come out and show your support of Washington County’s 4-H and FFA youth!
A full schedule of shows and events can be found below:
