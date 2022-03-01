Posted: Mar 01, 2022 10:42 AMUpdated: Mar 01, 2022 10:47 AM

Garrett Giles

U.S. Senator for Oklahoma James Lankford calls out his Democratic colleagues as they push what he calls "the most extreme pro-abortion bill ever put in front of Congress."

Lankford says Senate Democrats pushed the "Women's Health Protection Act" first when Congress returned this week instead of immediately talking about other pressing issues, such as the situation in Ukraine. He had this to say about the "tone-deaf" vote:

"The whole world is talking about Ukraine and the oppression they are experiencing, and the United States Senate is talking about how do we get more abortions in America. That's what we're going to vote on? That's what we're going to debate, is how we get and increase abortions in America when the world sees what's happening in Ukraine. What in the world? How tone-deaf can we be?"

Lankford says his colleagues claim the bill would make Roe v Wade law in every state, including Oklahoma. Instead, he says the bill would go way past that and is about stripping away every protection from any child in the womb from any state in the country.