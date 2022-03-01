Posted: Mar 01, 2022 2:41 PMUpdated: Mar 01, 2022 2:51 PM

Tom Davis

Ryan Walters is currently the Secretary of Education, in Gov. Stitt's cabinet. He is now running for State Superintendent--the job currently held by Joy Hofmeister who is now running for Governor.

Joining us in studio for a special COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Ryan Walters told us that he wants to get the parents engaged in their children's education. Walters has has four children — Violet, Ella, Benjamin and newborn Samuel. As a teacher and as a father, he knows that each and every child learns differently. He said, "We have to find ways to reach these students to provide then the best chance to fulfill their potential." He added, "Choices in education are important and we need to let parents make those choices."

Walters said he is dedicated to attracting and retaining the best teachers we can get in Oklahoma and that working toward better pay for our teachers is one of his goals.He added,"That in order to be a top 10 state, we have to do better than 49th in the nation when it comes to education."

Ryan Walters taught eight years as a high school history teacher in his hometown at McAlester High School. During his time at MHS, Walters taught Advanced Placement courses in World History, U.S. History and U.S. Government. He also taught on-level history classes, special education classes and Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) classes. The Oklahoma State Department of Education named Walters as an Oklahoma Teacher of the Year Finalist in 2016. Ryan is passionate about the students of Oklahoma and advocating for their immediate and long term successes.

Walters serves today as Secretary of Public Education for the State of Oklahoma, and was named Secretary of Public Education by Governor Kevin Stitt in September of 2020. As Secretary of Education, Walters is responsible for various agencies, boards and commissions, including the State Board of Education, College and University Boards of Regents or Trustees, Office of Educational Quality and Accountability and the State Board of Career and Technology Education.

