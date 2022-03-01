Posted: Mar 01, 2022 10:07 PMUpdated: Mar 01, 2022 10:20 PM

Garrett Giles

Multiple agencies in Washington County team up to battle a grass fire late Tuesday afternoon.

According to Dewey Fire Department officials, crews were dispatched to County Road 1100 west of the Caney River just before 3:00 p.m. It is being reported that a brush pile fire got away from a land owner quickly, leading to a nearly three hour long battle with the flames. The scene was cleared just after 6:00 p.m.

The Copan Fire Department, the Washington County Fire Department, and Washington County Emergency Management were on the scene as well.

Six brush trucks, two tankers, two UTV's, one command unit and one scene management crew was utilized.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) out of Tulsa, fire dangers will ramp up as the week progresses. With temperatures remaining in the mid-70s (nearing 80s) and southerly winds ranging anywhere from 15 to 20 miles per hour, fires could spread at an alarming rate if not properly maintained.

The latest map (pictured below) from NWS shows that fire spread rate for the Bartlesville area sits at 222 feet per minute. The rate progressively worsens heading west into Osage County.

Slight rain chances (20-30 percent) are in the forecast over the weekend. Temperatures are expected to gradually drop off into the 50s as well.

You are asked to be weather aware if/when burning

Photo courtesy: Dewey Fire Department