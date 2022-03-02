Posted: Mar 02, 2022 7:27 AMUpdated: Mar 02, 2022 7:29 AM

Garrett Giles

Two suspects are sought for using fake checks or checks that don't belong to them as highlight by CrimeStoppers' Wanted Wednesday post.

Photos (pictured below) from CrimeStoppers show two different individuals using the fake checks.

If you are able to identify the suspects, you can provide an anonymous tips at p3tips.com here.

You can leave an anonymous tip by calling the CrimeStoppers hotline as well at 918.336.2583.

