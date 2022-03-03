News
State of Oklahoma
Posted: Mar 03, 2022 6:26 AMUpdated: Mar 03, 2022 6:26 AM
PODCAST: Rep Kevin Hern--Is He Running for US Senate?
Tom Davis
US Congresman Kevin Hern called into Bartlesville Radio on Thursday for our monthly podcast.
In the podcast, Hern gave us his thoughts on the State of the Union address and questioned many of the things President Biden said about crime, defunding the police, big government spending and why Mr. Biden insists on buying foregn oil--some from our enemies--insted of allowing US producers to get back to work on making our nation energy independent.
Last, we asked him about running for the US Senate seat that will be open when Senator Jim Inhofe retires. We'll let you listen to what he has to say in his own words in this podcast below:
