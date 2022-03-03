Posted: Mar 03, 2022 6:26 AMUpdated: Mar 03, 2022 6:26 AM

Tom Davis

US Congresman Kevin Hern called into Bartlesville Radio on Thursday for our monthly podcast.

In the podcast, Hern gave us his thoughts on the State of the Union address and questioned many of the things President Biden said about crime, defunding the police, big government spending and why Mr. Biden insists on buying foregn oil--some from our enemies--insted of allowing US producers to get back to work on making our nation energy independent.