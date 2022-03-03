Posted: Mar 03, 2022 8:09 AMUpdated: Mar 03, 2022 9:19 AM

Tom Davis

Elder Care’s mission is to ensure that mature adults live happy, healthy, independent lives.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Operations Director Christina Bishop said, "Elder Care is a non-profit organization designed to be the central coordinator of services for mature adults and their families. We take pride in being a professional resource for aging services in Washington, Nowata, and Osage county."

Christina also announced that The Big, The Bad and the BBQ is back and it will be in-person at Hughes Ranch! She said,"The 24th Annual The Good, The Bad & The BBQ charity event hosted by Robert & Mandie Hughes at the Hughes Ranch is on May 7, 2022, from 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm."

Hughes Ranch is just minutes southwest of downtown Bartlesville on Highway 123. Proceeds from this event directly support the many programs that Elder Care provides to seniors and caregivers in Washington, Nowata, and Osage counties.

The evening includes food from Dink’s BBQ, music & dancing, a cash bar, entertainment by DJ Brandon, and live & silent auctions, all held on the grounds of the Ranch. Tickets are $100 per person and reserved tables of 8 are $1,000. For tax purposes, FMV is $12 per person.

Ticket infomation can be found here.

Christina also reminded viewers and listeners that Elder Care is hiring.