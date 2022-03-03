Posted: Mar 03, 2022 8:20 AMUpdated: Mar 03, 2022 8:28 AM

Garrett Giles

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) is set to start a Highway 60 pavement reconstruction project near Osage Hills State Park.

According to ODOT, US-60 will narrow to one lane with a pilot car and flaggers directing traffic from SH-35 to about five miles east of SH-35 near Osage Hills State Park in Osage County beginning Monday, March 7, for a pavement reconstruction project. This project, which is part of an ongoing effort to reconstruct the US-60 corridor between Pawhuska and Bartlesville, is expected to be completed in summer 2024.

Access to Osage Hills State Park will remain open during construction.

Drivers should be alert to lane shifts and can expect travel delays in the work zone.

The nearly $30 million contract for this project was awarded by the Oklahoma Transportation Commission to Sherwood Construction Co., of Tulsa.