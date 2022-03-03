Posted: Mar 03, 2022 8:49 AMUpdated: Mar 03, 2022 8:49 AM

Garrett Giles

U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe announces that Dan Hillenbrand will serve as his acting Chief of Staff, effective immediately.

Hillenbrand has served in various roles in Inhofe’s office beginning in 2013 as a Legislative Correspondent, continuing on as a Legislative Assistant, Policy Advisor and most recently as Legislative Director where he has served since 2020.

In a statement, Sen. Inhofe said:

“It is my privilege to announce Dan Hillenbrand as my Chief of Staff. Dan has been a trusted advisor for multiple years now, proving himself an asset from the beginning as a Legislative Correspondent all the way to his most recent role managing my policy team as my Legislative Director. While he grew up a military brat, Dan has come to know the Oklahoma way. He is determined, congenial and has a servant’s heart. I am confident he will continue to make me and Oklahoma proud in this new capacity. Dan, I look forward to working with you in this new role.”

This appointment comes after Inhofe announced his retirement last Friday and that he would be endorsing Luke Holland – a Bartlesville native and Inhofe’s former Chief of Staff – to take over his Senate seat. More on that story here.