Posted: Mar 03, 2022 10:35 AMUpdated: Mar 03, 2022 10:35 AM

Ty Loftis

In honor of women's history month, the Bartlesville Area History Museum will be holding a tea party on Tuesday, March 15th and that is set to take place at 1:30 p.m. Education Coordinator with the Museum, Betty Kiem explains further:

“ We planned this event specifically during spring break to allow ladies of all ages to come. We will be enjoying some yummy snacks and tea while we dig into the history-making ladies of the Bartlesville area.”