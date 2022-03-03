Posted: Mar 03, 2022 1:22 PMUpdated: Mar 03, 2022 1:40 PM

Garrett Giles

U.S. Senator James Lankford takes a stand for Oklahoma Energy producers during a Senate Energy Committee hearing that he says is meant to discuss how the Biden Administration is intentionally slowing energy production in America.

Lankford says Keystone sent a clear message on day-one of the Biden Administration that they do not want to do pipelines on oil. He says there then was an announcement of a Federal Reserve nomination where the nominee announced immediately that they were going to use the Federal Reserve to punish any entity that provides capital for any kind of fossil fuel projects.

Amid the aggressive Russian invasion of Ukraine, Lankford says the Biden Administration should stop trying to hinder American energy. Lankford has been outspoken in saying the United States should end its investment in Russian oil and turn to becoming energy independent.

On his podcast this week, Lankford talked about how American investment in Russian energy is hurting the Ukrainian people with his friend and former Member of the Ukrainian Parliament, Pavel Unguryan, who is currently in Ukraine.

You can watch the latest episode of "The Breakdown with James Lankford" below.