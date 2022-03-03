Posted: Mar 03, 2022 2:30 PMUpdated: Mar 03, 2022 2:30 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was found guilty on a charge of child sexual abuse by a Washington County jury last week. Bryan Dolin was on trial facing three counts—two of which were declared mistrials. The jury could not reach a consensus on two other counts of child sexual abuse on a victim under 12 years old.

Dolin was arrested in November 2020 on these charges. The alleged victim disclosed that Dolin touched her inappropriately, made her engage in sexual activity and told her to not mention the incidents to anyone. The events took place at a residence on 200 block of Queenstown Avenue in Bartlesville.

The defendant did choose to take the stand and testify on his own behalf in the matter. The jury recommended a 32-year sentence in the departments of corrections. Dolin will be officially sentenced on April 22 at 1:30 p.m. in Washington County court.