Posted: Mar 04, 2022 4:19 AMUpdated: Mar 04, 2022 4:22 AM

Tom Davis

The Inter-State Farm & Home Show, presented by Barlett CO-OP is today, Friday, March 4th 1-7pm and tomorrow, Saturday, March 5th 8:30am-4pm!

We'll see you at Nellis Hall at Coffeyville Community College, 400 W. 11th Street, Coffeyville, Kansas, for all the fun.

The Inter-State Farm & Home Show brings together the best of both worlds with agriculture and residential. Vendors throughout Northeast Oklahoma and Southeast Kansas will be represented at the show.

Whether you are looking for the latest agricultural products and equipment, landscaping and general remodeling, or home decor, this is a must-visit show. Many vendors will have cash and carry items can be purchased during the show and taken home for your immediate enjoyment.

Great door prizes including $500 cash, Branson tickets and more will be given away each day.

Bring your entire family, your friends, and neighbors, and enjoy attending and making the Inter-State Farm & Home Show one of the most talked-about and anticipated shows in the area.