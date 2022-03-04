Posted: Mar 04, 2022 7:31 AMUpdated: Mar 04, 2022 7:40 AM

Tom Davis

Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor stopped by KWON Radio on Friday between engagements while in Bartlesville.

John M. O’Connor was appointed as Oklahoma’s nineteenth attorney general by Governor Kevin Stitt on July 23, 2021.

John has practiced law in Oklahoma for over 40 years, most recently in private practice at Hall Estill, a Tulsa-based law firm, with offices in Oklahoma City, Denver and Northwest Arkansas. Throughout his career, he has primarily focused on civil litigation including complex commercial and insurance litigation. He has also served as outside general counsel for numerous businesses of all sizes.

OConnor is running for the office of Attorney General.