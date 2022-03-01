Posted: Mar 04, 2022 8:56 AMUpdated: Mar 04, 2022 9:36 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville City Council may possibly approve a proposal to provide development assistance to Luigi's Italian restaurant at 1409 SE Washington Boulevard in Bartlesville.

The Bartlesville Development Authority would approve this item to be sent before the Council at the end of February. BDA President David Wood said in the meeting that the new Luigi's restaurant falls under their policy for non-targeted brands with a retail expansion. Wood says Luigi's qualifies for $30,430 in development assistance. He says the item will now head to the Bartlesville City Council.

The BDA unanimously approved the item, which will be weighed by the Bartlesville City Council on Monday, March 7, at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall, located at 401 S. Johnstone Avenue.

Luigi's opened the doors to its new building north of Stride Back over a month ago. The restaurant was serving meals at 3822 E. Frank Phillips Boulevard previously.

Other items of note

The Bartlesville City Council will hear a presentation from Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles. Life Saving Awards will be presented by Chief Roles to Officers Steven Letterman, Kenneth Jackson, Patrick Ballard and Shawn Caudle. Corporal Ryan Deshields is set to receive the honor as well.

Discussion and possible action may be taken by the Bartlesville City Council to approve a letter of support from the City and the Bartlesville Fire Department. This would be for the Immediate Advanced Medics and operation of a Prehospital EMRA, and a Standby EMRA, as required per Oklahoma State EMS Code. This will be presented by Councilmember Billie Roane.

Action may be weighed to award a contract not to exceed $48,000 to Hunden Strategic Partners for the completion of a conference center feasibility study. Community Development Director Lisa Beeman will present the item.

A proposal from Adam Pratt of the Lake Hudson Trail Building Group to create a mountain bike trail at Hudson Lake will be considered by the Bartlesville City Council. The city-owned lake is located northwest of Bartlesville. Community Development Director Lisa Beeman will present the item.

To view the entire agenda, click here.