Requests for American Rescue Plan Act funds for projects will be weighed by the Washington County Commissioners.

Churches United for Community, Elder Care, Paths to Independence, and Samaritan Counseling and Growth will have requests for ARPA monies go before the Commissioners on Monday morning. Washington County Emergency Management will present three ARPA Emergency Management Performance Grants for a light tower, water pallet, and training for approval, too.

Other ARPA project requests have already been approved by the Commissioners in recent months. Some of the ARPA monies have gone to Ray of Hope Advocacy Center in Bartlesville.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet at 9:00 a.m. on the second floor of the County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Avenue.

Other items of note

Application forms for federal assistance for a Washington County Warning System upgrade may be approved.

A business lease agreement between Hewlett-Packard Financial Services Company and the Commissioners for extra drawers and a fax module not included in the original lease will be considered.

Declaration of surplus of ten X26 Tasers from the Washington County Sheriff's Office will be weighed.

Declaration of surplus and a resolution to dispose of a floor scrubber from the Washington County Free Fair may be approved.

For the full agenda for the Washington County Board of Commissioners' meeting, click here.