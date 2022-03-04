Posted: Mar 04, 2022 2:34 PMUpdated: Mar 04, 2022 2:34 PM

Ty Loftis

The Executive Minister of Tulsa's All Tribes Community Church has been named the 2022 American Indian Circle of Honor Winner. The Tulsa Library's American Indian Resource Center gave this distinguished honor to Archie Mason, a former member of the Osage Nation Congress. He also served as an educator for 34 years.

Here is Osage Nation Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear congratulating Mason on the honor.

A virtual awards presentation will take place at 10:30 a.m. this Saturday.