Posted: Mar 04, 2022 2:50 PMUpdated: Mar 04, 2022 2:51 PM

Garrett Giles

Dewey Public Schools announces its site level Teachers of the Year.

At Dewey Elementary School, Gail Crawford was announced as the 2021-2022 Teacher of the Year. Crawford is a second grade teacher.

Lora Turner took the Teacher of the Year honors at Dewey Middle School. Turner teaches 6th Grade math.

Lastly, Vicki Eastwood was named the Dewey High School Teacher of the Year. Eastwood teaches Algebra II, Pre-AP Calculus, Math of Finance and Student Council.

Picture courtesy of Dewey Public School