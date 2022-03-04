Posted: Mar 04, 2022 9:04 PMUpdated: Mar 04, 2022 9:28 PM

Garrett Giles

Crews work to battle two flames simultaneously in the City of Dewey.

According to Dewey Fire Department (DFD) officials, crews were dispatched to a fully involved structure fire at 12th Street and Wyandotte Avenue on Friday afternoon. Upon arrival, an offensive interior attack was performed. There was a primary and secondary search for victims, however, there were no occupants inside.

Pictured right is the structure on Wyandotte wrapped in flames on Friday afternoon.

The scene was cleared in under three hours. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Bartlesville Fire Department (BFD) Central Station and BFD Station 3, the Copan Fire Department (CFD), and Washington County Emergency Management responded for mutual aid.

As firefighters took on this assignment on Wyandotte, another call came in about a large dog shed (pictured below) that had somehow caught fire in the 200 Block of Choctaw Street. DFD and CFD crew members took Copan Brush 123 to the scene. Upon arrival, the fire had spread to grass. Swift action was taken to extinguish the flame and wet down the perimeter. The cause of the fire is determined to be electrical.

Photo courtesy: Dewey Fire Department