Posted: Mar 07, 2022 7:34 PMUpdated: Mar 07, 2022 7:34 PM

Max Gross

The Bartlesville City Council discussed multiple items at Monday night’s meeting. The council first awarded $30,430 to Luigi’s Restaurant that was payable upon completion of their new and expanded facility at 1409 Southeast Washington Boulevard.

The restaurant opened last month and the incentive was supposed to be paid upon Luigi’s providing a certificate of occupancy. Bartlesville Development Authority president David Wood said a slight misunderstanding led to the delay.

The council also approved an item that would authorize Hunden Strategic Partners to conduct a conference center feasibility study. The agreement is to not exceed $48,800. The study will last 15 weeks. Councilman Jim Curd talks about the study.

The council also awarded lifesaving commendations to BPD officers Steven Letterman, Officer Kenneth Jackson, Officer Patrick Ballard, Officer Shawn Caudle, and Corporal Ryan Deshields.