Posted: Mar 07, 2022 7:37 PMUpdated: Mar 07, 2022 7:44 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council approves a proposal from CivicPlus for website design and hosting services on Monday night.

City Manager Kevin Trease says this is something they have wanted to do for quite some time. Trease says they would like to get the process moving as soon as possible. He says they estimate the cost for the first year will be around $3,900, but they won't know the full price until the entire package is put together.

Trease says CivicPlus takes care of several other communities in Oklahoma that have no complaints in regards to the group's services. He says they will look to add online bill pay, which will be accomplished through the City's billing software, not CivicPlus.

Mayor Tom Hays says they are excited for the new website to be established. He says they want it to act as a source of communication with their citizens.

To view the current City of Dewey website, click here.

An ordinance regarding an amendment to the City of Dewey's CMO Plan adopting the revised and restated OkMRF Master Defined Contribution Retirement Plan would be approved in the meeting. Language changes from the IRS prompted the change that needed to be reflected in the meeting minutes on Monday night.

Lastly, the Council would approve a recommendation from the Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group to deny a tort claim for vehicle damage sustained at the Sonic in Dewey. Trease says a citizen claimed City employees left a gate open for a trash dumpster on-site that swung open as she was driving by, which caused her to swerve into a pole. He says investigation would take place, but the date when the incident took place is a day where the City's trash trucks do not run that route.