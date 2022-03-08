Posted: Mar 08, 2022 12:59 PMUpdated: Mar 08, 2022 12:59 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska Public Schools is using MAP data to measure how a student grows academically throughout the year. This is a method that the school has used for a third consecutive year and Superintendent David Cash says he is seeing this method pay dividends.

Cash says this has been a slow-moving process, but the students have adapted over that three-year window since they began implementing the new individualized testing. Cash talks about some of the trends he is seeing as the year progresses.

Beginning next month, principals will report to the Pawhuska School Board and report what they are seeing at their respective campus regarding the MAP data.