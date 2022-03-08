Posted: Mar 08, 2022 1:59 PMUpdated: Mar 08, 2022 1:59 PM

An Ocheleta man was arrested on a warrant for an alleged domestic incident that occurred on January 29 at an Ocheleta residence. Bo Skaggs appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing charges of threatening an act of violence and domestic abuse.

According to an affidavit, Washington County deputies were made aware of an incident that occurred on West 2350 Drive in Ocheleta. A female victim claims that she and Skaggs were arguing in a moving vehicle. She claims that Skaggs shoved her head against the window.

The victim also said Skaggs made remarks that threatened her life and his own. She claims that Skaggs made her carry a firearm and the two traveled to the end of their driveway. While in the car Skaggs held the gun up to his mouth. Eventually the victim got Skaggs to return to the residence without further incident. The defendant had allegedly consumed alcohol during all events and also took a sleeping pill.

Bond was set by the warrant at $50,000, with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim. Skaggs is represented by Bartlesville attorney John Whitworth.