Posted: Mar 08, 2022 2:02 PMUpdated: Mar 08, 2022 2:02 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska School Board was recently presented with its annual audit from the 2021 fiscal year. A representative from Bledsoe, Hewett and Gullekson said there were no major findings in the audit report, but did say there needed to be more accountability in some of the school's booster clubs and the transparency they provide.

With it being the 2021 audit, Superintendent David Cash knew there were some structural problems that needed to be fixed. The football booster club has since began providing receipts to show what items they are purchasing.