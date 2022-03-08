Posted: Mar 08, 2022 2:47 PMUpdated: Mar 08, 2022 2:47 PM

Garrett Giles

Representative Kevin Hern reacts to President Biden’s embargo on Russian oil.

In a statement, Rep. Hern said:

“Biden’s embargo on Russian oil must be partnered with an immediate reversal of his anti-American energy policies. Oklahoma companies are ready and willing to provide oil and gas to the American people, but Biden handcuffed them on Day 1 of his presidency. Instead of looking for energy in his own backyard, Biden is begging Iran, Venezuela, and Saudi Arabia for oil. We must stop the flow of American dollars to Russia, but we can never allow ourselves to become dependent on foreign autocrats for our energy supply again.”

Earlier this week, Rep. Hern joined Rep. Jodey Arrington (TX-19) on a letter to President Biden demanding a reversal of Biden Administration policies that have punitively targeted oil and gas producers in the U.S.