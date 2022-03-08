Posted: Mar 08, 2022 3:24 PMUpdated: Mar 08, 2022 3:24 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Fairgrounds was the site of the Pawhuska High School Honors Banquet on Monday night. Select students from each class were recognized and presented with a medallion, which signified their hard work.

Dr. Dustin Smith, a Pawhuska native and Athletic Director at Greenwood High School in Arkansas, spoke at the reception and gave these inspiring words.

This was the 33rd annual awards banquet for Pawhuska High School students.