Posted: Mar 09, 2022 6:31 AMUpdated: Mar 09, 2022 6:34 AM

2-3 Inches of Snow Possible Thursday-Friday

Tom Davis
An upper level low pressure system will move into the region Thursday night and Friday. Initial rain chances will transition to a wintry mix then quickly to mostly snow in northeast Oklahoma and far northwest Arkansas
 
Thursday night with the transition to snow continuing south into southeast Oklahoma and west central Arkansas Friday. At this time, the highest snow amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected to the north of Interstate 40.
 
We will continue to monitor the latest forecasts leading up to the event.
 
 

