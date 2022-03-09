Posted: Mar 09, 2022 6:31 AMUpdated: Mar 09, 2022 6:34 AM

Tom Davis

An upper level low pressure system will move into the region Thursday night and Friday. Initial rain chances will transition to a wintry mix then quickly to mostly snow in northeast Oklahoma and far northwest Arkansas

Thursday night with the transition to snow continuing south into southeast Oklahoma and west central Arkansas Friday. At this time, the highest snow amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected to the north of Interstate 40.