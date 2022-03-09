Posted: Mar 09, 2022 9:13 AMUpdated: Mar 09, 2022 9:34 AM

Garrett Giles

U.S. Senator James Lankford gives Oklahomans an update on the ongoing talks among Biden Administration officials about the Iran Nuclear Deal happening this week.

Lankford shared several of his thoughts Tuesday night on what he would want to see in an Iran Nuclear Deal, including cutting off their access to nuclear weapons, ending Iran’s terrorist activities, and maintaining sanctions on terrorists and terrorist groups affiliated with Iran and their supporters. Lankford said the tense situation with Russia having nuclear weapons as they invade Ukraine is exactly why America can’t let Iran, the world’s largest state-sponsor of terrorism, have nuclear weapons or the ability to make them.

In his comments, Sen. Lankford said:

“We cannot allow them to have nuclear weapons, nor prepare for that. So what am I looking for in an Iran nuclear deal. Clearly, it does not include a path to a bomb. That’s what the Obama deal included. It had a 10-year pause, but it included a path to the bomb. It cannot allow the Iranians to continue to test their missile systems as they have done for the last several years now, that they have missile systems that are nuclear capable that they’re testing. That cannot be allowed. They cannot continue their terrorist activities in multiple parts in the world.”

Video of Lankford talking about the Iran Nuclear Deal can be viewed below: