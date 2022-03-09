Posted: Mar 09, 2022 12:41 PMUpdated: Mar 09, 2022 12:41 PM

Ty Loftis

At a February school board meeting in Pawhuska, there was discussion regarding the school residing on tribal land. Students are wanting the Board to acknowledge and recognize that the school sits on the Osage Nation Reservation and Gigi Sieke is one student speaking up.

At the regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, this discussion was had among board members.

The agenda item during February’s Board meeting was for discussion only where no action could be taken. With that, it wasn’t back on the agenda for this month’s meeting.