Posted: Mar 09, 2022 2:38 PMUpdated: Mar 09, 2022 2:38 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man with a violent history was arrested on a felony charge of domestic assault by strangulation. David Natal appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday where the charges were presented.

According to an affidavit, Bartlesville Police officers responded to a disturbance an apartment on Sante Fe Avenue. The victim claims that Natal became upset and then grabbed her by the neck. The woman stated that she could not breathe for several minutes. Officers observed red bruising on her neck. The victim also had a laceration on her finger.

Natal has previously entered guilty pleas on two separate incidents from October 2021. He was convicted on aggravated assault charges and domestic assault charges with two different victims on the same day. Bond for Natal was set at $100,000 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim.