Posted: Mar 10, 2022 11:23 AMUpdated: Mar 10, 2022 11:24 AM

Garrett Giles

Truity Credit Union selects its Caring in Action Partners for 2022.

My Refuge was chosen after a nomination and voting process among Truity Credit Union employees in Bartlesville. Employees will also continue to support Bartlesville Regional United Way.

Pictured right courtesy of Truity Credit Union: Truity Credit Union employees serve at Bartlesville Regional United Way’s 2021 Day of Caring with a Habitat for Humanity project.

Throughout the year, My Refuge will receive an approximate donation of $40,000 and Bartlesville Regional United Way will receive $44,000, all courtesy of employee giving. In addition, Truity will provide both organizations with volunteer hours, supply drives and other support as needed.

In a statement, Truity Credit Union President/CEO Dennis Halpin said:

“We are thrilled at this opportunity to partner with My Refuge and Bartlesville Regional United Way to positively impact those in our community. Our employees at Truity continuously go above and beyond with their monetary donations and their time to support local organizations. We believe that we are only as strong as our community, and this partnership reflects the credit union difference we strive for as well as our culture at Truity.”

Bartlesville Regional United Way focuses on supporting programs and initiatives that seek to improve and increase the quality of education, health and financial stability of every person in the community. Their Give Today, Change Tomorrow and Day of Caring initiatives are examples of their work in action.

For more information, visit bartlesvilleuw.org.

My Refuge exists to create a refuge and community for at-risk children in Washington County by providing Christ-centered mentoring groups that meet on Mondays and Tuesdays. The organization offers clothes, food donations and Christmas shoeboxes to participating families every year. They also continue to provide additional assistance with groceries, school materials, hygiene items, toys, and other items amid the COVID pandemic.

For more information on My Refuge, visit Facebook.com/myrefugegroup.

“We are sincerely humbled and grateful for Truity’s decision to support My Refuge in such an impactful way,” said My Refuge Executive Director Ken Peace. “This partnership is one that will not only help us serve families but will also help us expand and create sustainable services for years to come.”

Truity Credit Union serves over 70,000 members worldwide and has assets of nearly $1 billion. Truity offers personal checking and savings accounts, auto and home loans, as well as competitive business loans for almost any purpose. Visit TruityCU.org to learn more.