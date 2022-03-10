Posted: Mar 10, 2022 11:33 AMUpdated: Mar 10, 2022 11:33 AM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma State University Extension Office of Osage County will hold two sessions in the near future for farmers to learn strategies on how to best mitigate rising input costs.

There will be discussion regarding animal health, livestock production, agriculture economics and agronomy on Monday, March 21st and Tuesday, March 22nd at 6 p.m. This will be taking place at the Osage County Extension Office. You are asked to make reservations by this coming Monday.

For further questions, call Osage County Extension Educator Cheyenne Patrick at 918-287-4170.