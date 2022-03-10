Posted: Mar 10, 2022 12:19 PMUpdated: Mar 10, 2022 12:29 PM

Garrett Giles

Spirit Church shows its love for Bartlesville families through a grocery giveaway.

In total, Spirit Church, in partnership with Convoy of Hope and countless volunteers, handed out groceries to 376 families.

Lead Pastor Jason Fullerton says there was lots of love, joy and peace experienced in the parking lot of the church. Fullerton says unity has to start somewhere, and he couldn't think of a better place than the church to be the example to the rest of our world, the rest of our culture, of how important it is to realize how much more we have in common than what separates us. He says we may see the world in a different way, but we can take a stance together for unity.

Groceries were provided to the least, the last and the lost that came to Spirit Church, located at 2121 S. Madison Boulevard. Convoy of Hope delivered a truck load of groceries on Tuesday morning. The food was distributed drive-thru style at the church on Wednesday, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

Photos courtesy of Spirit Church