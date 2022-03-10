Posted: Mar 10, 2022 1:02 PMUpdated: Mar 10, 2022 1:08 PM

Garrett Giles

Washington County District 2 continues to work on a low-water crossing on County Road 4000 south of Highway 60.

Commissioner Mike Bouvier says they have added more steel at the crossing and poured a concrete cap in the area. Bouvier says they will have to let it sit for five to ten days to let it cure. He says they will be able to finish the work from there after some delays.

Water has been pumped out hours at a time so crews could work on the project. Commissioner Bouvier says they would have been done sooner if the water wasn't a factor. He says weather – rain and snow – has slowed the project, too.

In early-February 2022, a $21,150 Rural Economic Action Plan grant award would be approved by the Washington County Commissioners to help facilitate the project.

Photo courtesy: Commissioner Mike Bouvier