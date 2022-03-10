Posted: Mar 10, 2022 1:17 PMUpdated: Mar 10, 2022 1:17 PM

Ty Loftis

The National Weather Service is expecting anywhere between one and three inches of snow to fall early Friday morning across a large part of northeast Oklahoma. Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts says his crews are prepared for whatever may happen.

Roberts says with the wet, heavy snow that we are expected to get locally, road conditions shouldn’t be too bad. He did say that for those traveling south, roads could be worse.

As always, keep it tuned to Bartlesville Radio and Bartlesvilleradio.com for the latest weather-related news and any closings, cancelations or postponements.